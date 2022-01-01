Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Valparaiso

Valparaiso restaurants
Valparaiso restaurants that serve salad wrap

Le Peep Restaurant image

 

Le Peep Restaurant

3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.50
Our homemade chicken salad filled with grapes, almonds, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and cheese wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
More about Le Peep Restaurant
Stacks Bar&Grill image

 

Stacks Bar&Grill

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad Wrap$12.00
Baby spinach with roasted pine nuts, tomatoes, bacon, goat cheese, and warm bacon dressing.
Steak Salad Wrap$17.00
Grilled steak, roasted walnuts, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, apple slices, mixed greens, crisp romaine lettuce, and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Stacks Bar&Grill

