Salad wrap in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve salad wrap
Le Peep Restaurant
3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.50
Our homemade chicken salad filled with grapes, almonds, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and cheese wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
Stacks Bar&Grill
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso
|Spinach Salad Wrap
|$12.00
Baby spinach with roasted pine nuts, tomatoes, bacon, goat cheese, and warm bacon dressing.
|Steak Salad Wrap
|$17.00
Grilled steak, roasted walnuts, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, apple slices, mixed greens, crisp romaine lettuce, and balsamic vinaigrette.