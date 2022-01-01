Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Valparaiso

Go
Valparaiso restaurants
Toast

Valparaiso restaurants that serve waffles

Le Peep Restaurant image

 

Le Peep Restaurant

3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Waffle Fries$5.00
Belgian Waffle Combo$12.85
Belgian waffle, two eggs and a choice of bacon or sausage links. Served with Peasant potatoes.
Chicken & Waffle$13.75
Classic southern fare with a twist! Breaded chicken resting on top of a jalapeno cheddar waffle drizzled with a pecan honey sauce. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
More about Le Peep Restaurant
Item pic

 

Esca Kitchen

22 Washington St., Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffled Bread Pudding$9.00
warmed candied pecan & cherry bread pudding + ginger snap ice cream + bourbon glaze
More about Esca Kitchen
Stacks Bar&Grill image

 

Stacks Bar&Grill

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken & Waffles$21.00
Bucket of Fried Chicken & Waffles with a Chili Honey Drizzle.
More about Stacks Bar&Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Valparaiso

Crab Cakes

Cappuccino

Tacos

Tossed Salad

Salmon

Grilled Salmon Salad

Cake

Burritos

Map

More near Valparaiso to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston