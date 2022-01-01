Waffles in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve waffles
Le Peep Restaurant
3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Side Waffle Fries
|$5.00
|Belgian Waffle Combo
|$12.85
Belgian waffle, two eggs and a choice of bacon or sausage links. Served with Peasant potatoes.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.75
Classic southern fare with a twist! Breaded chicken resting on top of a jalapeno cheddar waffle drizzled with a pecan honey sauce. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
Esca Kitchen
22 Washington St., Valparaiso
|Waffled Bread Pudding
|$9.00
warmed candied pecan & cherry bread pudding + ginger snap ice cream + bourbon glaze