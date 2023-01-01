Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Valparaiso

Go
Valparaiso restaurants
Toast

Valparaiso restaurants that serve wontons

Stacks Bar&Grill image

 

Stacks Bar & Grill

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wontons$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Wontons Stuffed with Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, & Bacon. Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce.
More about Stacks Bar & Grill
The Dish image

 

The Dish

3907 Calumet Avenue, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Wontons$16.00
More about The Dish

Browse other tasty dishes in Valparaiso

Bruschetta Pizza

Italian Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Flan

Cannolis

French Fries

Fajitas

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Valparaiso to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1631 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston