Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Wontons in
Valparaiso
/
Valparaiso
/
Wontons
Valparaiso restaurants that serve wontons
Stacks Bar & Grill
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wontons
$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Wontons Stuffed with Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, & Bacon. Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce.
More about Stacks Bar & Grill
The Dish
3907 Calumet Avenue, Valparaiso
No reviews yet
Hummus Wontons
$16.00
More about The Dish
Browse other tasty dishes in Valparaiso
Bruschetta Pizza
Italian Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Flan
Cannolis
French Fries
Fajitas
Chips And Salsa
More near Valparaiso to explore
Crown Point
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Schererville
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Chesterton
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Michigan City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Hobart
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1631 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(307 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(222 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston