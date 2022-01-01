Go
Toast
  • /
  • Van Rensselaer's Restaurant

Van Rensselaer's Restaurant

Fresh & Local - Land & Sea
Farm Fresh Salads
Vegan & Gluten-Free Selections
Dinner from 4 pm

1019 State Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sesame Ahi$21.00
Lobster 1 1/2#$49.00
Caesar
Clam Chowder
North Atlantic Cod
Grilled
Fish & Chips$25.00
Garden Shrimp Scampi
Vegetarian Bowl$23.50
See full menu

Location

1019 State Highway

South Wellfleet MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harrigan's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lobster & Chowder House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flying Fish Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fox and Crow Cafè

No reviews yet

Unique food in a welcoming setting! Join us in the garden for a magical experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston