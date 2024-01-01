Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Van Wert restaurants you'll love

Van Wert restaurants
  • Van Wert

Must-try Van Wert restaurants

Banner pic

 

RobSagna LLC - This week: Ottawa Wed - VanWert for Old Fashioned Farmers Days Thu-Sat

1055 South Washington Street, Van Wert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Calzone Foldover with 2 Toppings$13.00
Individual size foldover with your choice of 2 toppings and dipping sauce. Additional toppings are $1 each
Margherita$16.00
Tried, true and sure to please! Try this simple but tasty Italian Pizza Staple.
Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil Leaves.
Amazing Buffalo Chicken$20.00
Second only to our LaSagna!
Ranch Sauce, Smoked Chicken Breast soaked in Hot Sauce, Onions, and Spice Blend. Even if you do not like buffalo, you will like this. Like it hot? Order an extra dose of Hot Sauce on the top!
More about RobSagna LLC - This week: Ottawa Wed - VanWert for Old Fashioned Farmers Days Thu-Sat
Banner pic

 

Wild Willy's

635 West Ervin Road, Van Wert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Wild Willy's
Banner pic

 

Winans Coffee & Chocolate - Van Wert

107 E. Main Street, Van Wert

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Winans Coffee & Chocolate - Van Wert
