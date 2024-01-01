Van Wert restaurants you'll love
Must-try Van Wert restaurants
More about RobSagna LLC - This week: Ottawa Wed - VanWert for Old Fashioned Farmers Days Thu-Sat
RobSagna LLC - This week: Ottawa Wed - VanWert for Old Fashioned Farmers Days Thu-Sat
1055 South Washington Street, Van Wert
|Popular items
|Calzone Foldover with 2 Toppings
|$13.00
Individual size foldover with your choice of 2 toppings and dipping sauce. Additional toppings are $1 each
|Margherita
|$16.00
Tried, true and sure to please! Try this simple but tasty Italian Pizza Staple.
Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil Leaves.
|Amazing Buffalo Chicken
|$20.00
Second only to our LaSagna!
Ranch Sauce, Smoked Chicken Breast soaked in Hot Sauce, Onions, and Spice Blend. Even if you do not like buffalo, you will like this. Like it hot? Order an extra dose of Hot Sauce on the top!
More about Winans Coffee & Chocolate - Van Wert
Winans Coffee & Chocolate - Van Wert
107 E. Main Street, Van Wert