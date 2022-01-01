Vancouver restaurants you'll love
PASTRY
La Provence
17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver
|Popular items
|BLT Sandwich
|$14.50
Thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and a fried egg, stacked together on a freshly baked croissant. Finished with our house-made pesto aioli.
|Grilled Wild Albacore Tuna Melt
|$14.50
Wild Albacore tuna mixed with premium mayonnaise and finely chopped celery, onions, and carrots, then topped with tomato and melted cheddar cheese. Served on our fresh Provence sourdough bread.
|Chef Omelette
|$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
Truck To Table
9811 Northeast 15th Avenue, Hazel Dell
|Popular items
|Birria Beef Taco
|$4.00
One griddled beef taco with queso oaxaca, avocado tomatillo and three chili roja sauces topped with pickled onions.
|Birria Soup Dumplings
|$14.00
Our Birria & Consommé filled steamed Dumplings served over Noodles, Pickled Red Onion, Guajillo Chili Broth and Cilantro
|Quesadilla
|$5.00
Corn tortillas griddled with Oaxaca queso.
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Tap Union Freehouse
1300 Washington St, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork Tacos
|$7.50
house-smoked pork, coconut lime slaw, cilantro.
|Turkey Bacon
|$11.50
house smoked turkey breast, bacon, cranberry, cream cheese, lettuce & tomato.
|Roast Beast
|$11.50
shaved roast beef, house smoked cheddar, pickled red onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, mayo and house made stone ground mustard with horseradish and honey .
Trap Door Brewing
2315 Main St, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Steal This IPA - West Coast IPA - 16oz Can
|$5.50
Somewhere between a hazy and a west coast IPA. Malt bill of Pilsner, wheat, and blonde oats. Got a small but present bittering charge of Columbus, with Idaho 7 in the whirlpool. Fermented with a blend of Juicy and West coast yeast, and dry hopped to excess with Columbus, Idaho 7, Motu, and Mosaic. Hazy in appearance, but with a lighter body, drier mouthfeel, and subtle bitterness. Aroma and flavor is tropical, dank, and citrus. 6.5% ABV
|Inconceivable - NE Triple IPA - 16oz Can
|$6.00
The Trap Door Team wanted to brew a special beer for you all. We packed this beer with over 7 pounds / barrel of Galaxy, Idaho 7, Mosaic Cryo and El Dorado the hops practically jump out of the glass. With notes of orange juice, tropical fruit, and pineapple and a full body provided by wheat and oats this beer is surprisingly easy to drink. 10.2% ABV
|Glowed Up - Hazy IPA 16oz Can
|$5.50
Glowed Up is our flagship Hazy IPA, brewed with a soft malt base of Pilsner, Oats, and Wheat, and double dry hopped with Citra, Amarillo, and Simcoe. The result is a pillowy soft IPA bursting with tropical and citrus aromas. Glowed Up recently recieved a GOLD medal at the 2019 Washington Beer Awards!
The Thirsty Sasquatch
2110 Main St, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Seasonal Greens, Castelvetrano Olives, House Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing*
|22" The Pepperoni
|$31.00
22" NY Style Pizza with Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni
|Garden Salad
|$11.00
Seasonal Greens, Pickled Onion, Fennel, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepitas. With choice of dressing.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs
800 NE Tenney Rd, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Lg. Steak
|$12.00
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, American cheese & mayo.
|Lg. Steak Supreme
|$13.00
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, American cheese & mayo.
|Lg. Pepper Steak
|$13.00
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, jalapenos, pepperoncini, American cheese & mayo.
Barlow's Public House
801 Waterfront Way, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzel Sticks (v)
|$10.95
Barlow’s summer ale mustard, beer cheese dip
|Barlows Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Crispy buttermilk fried spicy chicken breast, Sriracha aioli, house pickled jalapenos, dill pickle chips, shredded sandwich slaw, toasted brioche bun
|Brian's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek
1319 NE 134th St Ste 101, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Salsa Side
|$0.50
|No Beverage
|WA Bag Fee
|$0.08
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Twigs Bistro
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver
|Popular items
|The Works
|$16.00
Garlic marinara, pepperoni, Italian sausage,
mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, basil.
|Kalua Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Slow-cooked pulled pork, Fontina cheese, pineapple, Creole remoulade, ciabatta.
|Twigs Fries
|$8.00
Crispy fries with cayenne pepper and basil.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crave Grille
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver
|Popular items
|The Traditional
|$14.99
Our burgers are an 8oz. American style Kobe beef with melted cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, and house sauce. With your choice of fries, tater tots, or side salad.
|The Bleus
|$15.99
Topped with melted crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, avocado, and house sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$16.99
Topped with cheese, bacon, house ham, beer battered onion ring, & BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Killer Burger
1525 SE 164th Ave, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Bender
|$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
|Classic
|$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
|Fun Guy
|$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
The Cove Restaurant
5731 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Steak + Greens
|$23.00
Our Signature Caesar salad with a sliced, wood-grilled chicken breast.
|GRUYERE MAC AND CHEESE
|$11.00
Large elbow pasta, rich gruyere cheese sauce, oregano parmesan crust.
|Seafood Aglio E Olio, Linguini Pasta
|$29.00
Sauteed wild shrimp, plancha seared jumbo sea scallops, crab, sliced garlic, Italian parsley, red pepper flake, EVOO, roasted cauliflower, and beet puree, shaved Reggiano parmesan.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Hopworks Urban Brewery
17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Pretzels - Original
|$8.00
Hot, fresh baked pretzels with house-made beer cheese sauce.
|Mac N Cheese
|$14.00
Cavatappi pasta in creamy Golden Hammer cheese sauce with
toasted bread crumbs.
|Chicken Tenders Entree
|$15.00
Natural, crispy chicken tenders served with wedge-cut fries and
choice of Frank’s, BBQ, or Honey Sriracha sauce.
Saap Fusion Kitchen
2520 Columbia House Blvd Suite 108, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Tostada Salad
|$15.00
|Tacos
|$15.00
|Braised Pork Shoulder
|$28.00
Final Draft Taphouse
11504 SE Mill Plain Blvd Suite C, Vancouver
|Popular items
|16oz Can Goodlife Bourbon Stout
|$14.00
Imperial bourbon stout aged in Woodford Reserve barrels.
11.3% ABV
|16 oz Can Claim 52 Corey Wolf Heart Hazy
|$6.00
Hazy IPA with Cryo Citra, Cryo Sabro.
6.3% ABV
|Claim 52 Thicc White Widow Gose
|$6.50
Puree Gose 5%. Conditioned on pineapple, peach, lemon, lime, and lychee
5% ABV
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Killer Burger
616 NE 81st ST, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon
|$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Kid's Burger
|$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
|Fun Guy
|$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Leonardo's Pizzeria
16505 SE 1st Street, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Small Sicilian
|$19.00
Marinated artichoke hearts, Canadian-style bacon, black olives, and red peppers.
|Small Combo Grande
|$22.00
Salami, Italian sausage, beef, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, and fresh roma tomatoes.
|Small Pounder
|$22.00
Pepperoni, Canadian-style bacon, salami, hickory bacon, Italian sausage, and beef.
Barlow's Brewery
705 SE Park Crest, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Fainting Goats Doppelbock 4pk (16oz)
|$21.99
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver
Victorico Mexican Food - Vancouver
7001 Fourth Plain Blvd, Vancouver
Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards
11500 NE 76th St. A-8, Vancouver
Farrar's Bistro
12514 Northwest 36th Avenue, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Steak Bites
|$13.00
6oz of steak and mushrooms cooked in garlic butter. Topped with gorgonzola crumbles and crispy onions. Served with a side of horseradish cream sauce.
|Harvest Salad
|$10.50
Mixed greens tossed in your choice of dressing, pairs best with brown sugar vinaigrette. Topped with gorgonzola blue cheese crumbles, Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries and toasted walnuts.
|Angus Steak Bowl
|$17.00
Seared steak bites with mushrooms, gorgonzola bleu cheese crumbles, and crispy onions over Yukon gold mashed potatoes. Prepared medium rare.
Gluten Friendly!
Voodoo Doughnut - Vancouver WA
8203 Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Portland Cream
|$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
|Oh Captain, My Captain
|$2.00
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and Captain Crunch.
|Apple Fritter
|$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
Kenji's Ramen & Grill - Vancouver, WA
204 SE Park Plaza Dr Suite 103, Vancouver
Pizzeria La Sorrentina
3000 se 164th Ave Suite 107, Vancouver
Creekside BBQ
910 Northeast Tenney Road, Vancouver
Killer Burger - Orchards
14321 NE Fourth Plain Blvd #102, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Jose Mendoza
|$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon
|$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Classic
|$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Kitchen Table Cafe - New Location
1319 NE 134th St. Suite 101, Vancouver
The Hungry Sasquatch
2110 Main St, Vancouver