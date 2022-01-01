Vancouver restaurants you'll love

Vancouver restaurants
Toast
  • Vancouver

Vancouver's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
French
Must-try Vancouver restaurants

La Provence image

PASTRY

La Provence

17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLT Sandwich$14.50
Thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and a fried egg, stacked together on a freshly baked croissant. Finished with our house-made pesto aioli.
Grilled Wild Albacore Tuna Melt$14.50
Wild Albacore tuna mixed with premium mayonnaise and finely chopped celery, onions, and carrots, then topped with tomato and melted cheddar cheese. Served on our fresh Provence sourdough bread.
Chef Omelette$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
Consumer pic

 

Truck To Table

9811 Northeast 15th Avenue, Hazel Dell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Birria Beef Taco$4.00
One griddled beef taco with queso oaxaca, avocado tomatillo and three chili roja sauces topped with pickled onions.
Birria Soup Dumplings$14.00
Our Birria & Consommé filled steamed Dumplings served over Noodles, Pickled Red Onion, Guajillo Chili Broth and Cilantro
Quesadilla$5.00
Corn tortillas griddled with Oaxaca queso.
Tap Union Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Tap Union Freehouse

1300 Washington St, Vancouver

Avg 4.7 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Pork Tacos$7.50
house-smoked pork, coconut lime slaw, cilantro.
Turkey Bacon$11.50
house smoked turkey breast, bacon, cranberry, cream cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Roast Beast$11.50
shaved roast beef, house smoked cheddar, pickled red onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, mayo and house made stone ground mustard with horseradish and honey .
Trap Door Brewing image

 

Trap Door Brewing

2315 Main St, Vancouver

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steal This IPA - West Coast IPA - 16oz Can$5.50
Somewhere between a hazy and a west coast IPA. Malt bill of Pilsner, wheat, and blonde oats. Got a small but present bittering charge of Columbus, with Idaho 7 in the whirlpool. Fermented with a blend of Juicy and West coast yeast, and dry hopped to excess with Columbus, Idaho 7, Motu, and Mosaic. Hazy in appearance, but with a lighter body, drier mouthfeel, and subtle bitterness. Aroma and flavor is tropical, dank, and citrus. 6.5% ABV
Inconceivable - NE Triple IPA - 16oz Can$6.00
The Trap Door Team wanted to brew a special beer for you all. We packed this beer with over 7 pounds / barrel of Galaxy, Idaho 7, Mosaic Cryo and El Dorado the hops practically jump out of the glass. With notes of orange juice, tropical fruit, and pineapple and a full body provided by wheat and oats this beer is surprisingly easy to drink. 10.2% ABV
Glowed Up - Hazy IPA 16oz Can$5.50
Glowed Up is our flagship Hazy IPA, brewed with a soft malt base of Pilsner, Oats, and Wheat, and double dry hopped with Citra, Amarillo, and Simcoe. The result is a pillowy soft IPA bursting with tropical and citrus aromas. Glowed Up recently recieved a GOLD medal at the 2019 Washington Beer Awards!
The Thirsty Sasquatch image

 

The Thirsty Sasquatch

2110 Main St, Vancouver

Avg 4.4 (115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
Seasonal Greens, Castelvetrano Olives, House Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing*
22" The Pepperoni$31.00
22" NY Style Pizza with Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni
Garden Salad$11.00
Seasonal Greens, Pickled Onion, Fennel, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepitas. With choice of dressing.
Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs

800 NE Tenney Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.2 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg. Steak$12.00
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, American cheese & mayo.
Lg. Steak Supreme$13.00
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, American cheese & mayo.
Lg. Pepper Steak$13.00
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, jalapenos, pepperoncini, American cheese & mayo.
Barlow's Public House image

 

Barlow's Public House

801 Waterfront Way, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Pretzel Sticks (v)$10.95
Barlow’s summer ale mustard, beer cheese dip
Barlows Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Crispy buttermilk fried spicy chicken breast, Sriracha aioli, house pickled jalapenos, dill pickle chips, shredded sandwich slaw, toasted brioche bun
Brian's Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek image

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek

1319 NE 134th St Ste 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Salsa Side$0.50
No Beverage
WA Bag Fee$0.08
Twigs Bistro image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Twigs Bistro

801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Works$16.00
Garlic marinara, pepperoni, Italian sausage,
mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, basil.
Kalua Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow-cooked pulled pork, Fontina cheese, pineapple, Creole remoulade, ciabatta.
Twigs Fries$8.00
Crispy fries with cayenne pepper and basil.
Crave Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crave Grille

13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (5291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Traditional$14.99
Our burgers are an 8oz. American style Kobe beef with melted cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, and house sauce. With your choice of fries, tater tots, or side salad.
The Bleus$15.99
Topped with melted crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, avocado, and house sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad
BBQ Bacon Burger$16.99
Topped with cheese, bacon, house ham, beer battered onion ring, & BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

1525 SE 164th Ave, Vancouver

Avg 4.6 (5339 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bender$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
The Cove Restaurant image

 

The Cove Restaurant

5731 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak + Greens$23.00
Our Signature Caesar salad with a sliced, wood-grilled chicken breast.
GRUYERE MAC AND CHEESE$11.00
Large elbow pasta, rich gruyere cheese sauce, oregano parmesan crust.
Seafood Aglio E Olio, Linguini Pasta$29.00
Sauteed wild shrimp, plancha seared jumbo sea scallops, crab, sliced garlic, Italian parsley, red pepper flake, EVOO, roasted cauliflower, and beet puree, shaved Reggiano parmesan.
Hopworks Urban Brewery image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Hopworks Urban Brewery

17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver

Avg 3.7 (1017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzels - Original$8.00
Hot, fresh baked pretzels with house-made beer cheese sauce.
Mac N Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi pasta in creamy Golden Hammer cheese sauce with
toasted bread crumbs.
Chicken Tenders Entree$15.00
Natural, crispy chicken tenders served with wedge-cut fries and
choice of Frank’s, BBQ, or Honey Sriracha sauce.
Saap Fusion Kitchen image

 

Saap Fusion Kitchen

2520 Columbia House Blvd Suite 108, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tostada Salad$15.00
Tacos$15.00
Braised Pork Shoulder$28.00
Final Draft Taphouse image

 

Final Draft Taphouse

11504 SE Mill Plain Blvd Suite C, Vancouver

Avg 4.8 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16oz Can Goodlife Bourbon Stout$14.00
Imperial bourbon stout aged in Woodford Reserve barrels.
11.3% ABV
16 oz Can Claim 52 Corey Wolf Heart Hazy$6.00
Hazy IPA with Cryo Citra, Cryo Sabro.
6.3% ABV
Claim 52 Thicc White Widow Gose$6.50
Puree Gose 5%. Conditioned on pineapple, peach, lemon, lime, and lychee
5% ABV
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

616 NE 81st ST, Vancouver

Avg 4.6 (6145 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Leonardo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Leonardo's Pizzeria

16505 SE 1st Street, Vancouver

Avg 4.7 (1500 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Sicilian$19.00
Marinated artichoke hearts, Canadian-style bacon, black olives, and red peppers.
Small Combo Grande$22.00
Salami, Italian sausage, beef, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, and fresh roma tomatoes.
Small Pounder$22.00
Pepperoni, Canadian-style bacon, salami, hickory bacon, Italian sausage, and beef.
Barlow's Brewery image

 

Barlow's Brewery

705 SE Park Crest, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fainting Goats Doppelbock 4pk (16oz)$21.99
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen image

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen

705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Victorico Mexican Food - Vancouver image

 

Victorico Mexican Food - Vancouver

7001 Fourth Plain Blvd, Vancouver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards image

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards

11500 NE 76th St. A-8, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Kafiex Roasters - Gastro Cafe

100 Parkway Place, Vancouver

Avg 4.6 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Farrar's Bistro image

 

Farrar's Bistro

12514 Northwest 36th Avenue, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Bites$13.00
6oz of steak and mushrooms cooked in garlic butter. Topped with gorgonzola crumbles and crispy onions. Served with a side of horseradish cream sauce.
Harvest Salad$10.50
Mixed greens tossed in your choice of dressing, pairs best with brown sugar vinaigrette. Topped with gorgonzola blue cheese crumbles, Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries and toasted walnuts.
Angus Steak Bowl$17.00
Seared steak bites with mushrooms, gorgonzola bleu cheese crumbles, and crispy onions over Yukon gold mashed potatoes. Prepared medium rare.
Gluten Friendly!
Voodoo Doughnut - Van Mall image

 

Voodoo Doughnut - Vancouver WA

8203 Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Portland Cream$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
Oh Captain, My Captain$2.00
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and Captain Crunch.
Apple Fritter$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
Kenji's Ramen & Grill - Vancouver, WA image

 

Kenji's Ramen & Grill - Vancouver, WA

204 SE Park Plaza Dr Suite 103, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Main pic

 

Pizzeria La Sorrentina

3000 se 164th Ave Suite 107, Vancouver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Creekside BBQ

910 Northeast Tenney Road, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Killer Burger - Orchards

14321 NE Fourth Plain Blvd #102, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Jose Mendoza$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Restaurant banner

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - New Location

1319 NE 134th St. Suite 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Hungry Sasquatch

2110 Main St, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
