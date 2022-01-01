Vancouver restaurants you'll love

Somewhere between a hazy and a west coast IPA. Malt bill of Pilsner, wheat, and blonde oats. Got a small but present bittering charge of Columbus, with Idaho 7 in the whirlpool. Fermented with a blend of Juicy and West coast yeast, and dry hopped to excess with Columbus, Idaho 7, Motu, and Mosaic. Hazy in appearance, but with a lighter body, drier mouthfeel, and subtle bitterness. Aroma and flavor is tropical, dank, and citrus. 6.5% ABV

