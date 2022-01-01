Vancouver American restaurants you'll love

Tap Union Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Tap Union Freehouse

1300 Washington St, Vancouver

Avg 4.7 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Pork Tacos$7.50
house-smoked pork, coconut lime slaw, cilantro.
Turkey Bacon$11.50
house smoked turkey breast, bacon, cranberry, cream cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Roast Beast$11.50
shaved roast beef, house smoked cheddar, pickled red onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, mayo and house made stone ground mustard with horseradish and honey .
More about Tap Union Freehouse
Barlow's Public House image

 

Barlow's Public House

801 Waterfront Way, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Pretzel Sticks (v)$10.95
Barlow’s summer ale mustard, beer cheese dip
Barlows Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Crispy buttermilk fried spicy chicken breast, Sriracha aioli, house pickled jalapenos, dill pickle chips, shredded sandwich slaw, toasted brioche bun
Brian's Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
More about Barlow's Public House
Twigs Bistro image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Twigs Bistro

801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Fish Tacos$17.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, flour tortillas, salsa verde, sautéed peppers and onions, cilantro lime crema, avocado, fire-roasted pico.
Steak Salad$19.00
Grilled coulotte, toasted cashews, tomatoes, red onions, feta, mixed greens,
balsamic dressing.
Mahi Mahi Tacos$18.00
Citrus marinated grilled mahi mahi, flour tortillas, sauteed peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema.
More about Twigs Bistro
Crave Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crave Grille

13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (5291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Traditional$14.99
Our burgers are an 8oz. American style Kobe beef with melted cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, and house sauce. With your choice of fries, tater tots, or side salad.
The Bleus$15.99
Topped with melted crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, avocado, and house sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad
BBQ Bacon Burger$16.99
Topped with cheese, bacon, house ham, beer battered onion ring, & BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.
More about Crave Grille
Final Draft Taphouse image

 

Final Draft Taphouse

11504 SE Mill Plain Blvd Suite C, Vancouver

Avg 4.8 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16oz Can Goodlife Bourbon Stout$14.00
Imperial bourbon stout aged in Woodford Reserve barrels.
11.3% ABV
16 oz Can Claim 52 Corey Wolf Heart Hazy$6.00
Hazy IPA with Cryo Citra, Cryo Sabro.
6.3% ABV
Claim 52 Thicc White Widow Gose$6.50
Puree Gose 5%. Conditioned on pineapple, peach, lemon, lime, and lychee
5% ABV
More about Final Draft Taphouse

