Vancouver American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Vancouver
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Tap Union Freehouse
1300 Washington St, Vancouver
|Smoked Pork Tacos
|$7.50
house-smoked pork, coconut lime slaw, cilantro.
|Turkey Bacon
|$11.50
house smoked turkey breast, bacon, cranberry, cream cheese, lettuce & tomato.
|Roast Beast
|$11.50
shaved roast beef, house smoked cheddar, pickled red onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, mayo and house made stone ground mustard with horseradish and honey .
Barlow's Public House
801 Waterfront Way, Vancouver
|Soft Pretzel Sticks (v)
|$10.95
Barlow’s summer ale mustard, beer cheese dip
|Barlows Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Crispy buttermilk fried spicy chicken breast, Sriracha aioli, house pickled jalapenos, dill pickle chips, shredded sandwich slaw, toasted brioche bun
|Brian's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Twigs Bistro
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, flour tortillas, salsa verde, sautéed peppers and onions, cilantro lime crema, avocado, fire-roasted pico.
|Steak Salad
|$19.00
Grilled coulotte, toasted cashews, tomatoes, red onions, feta, mixed greens,
balsamic dressing.
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$18.00
Citrus marinated grilled mahi mahi, flour tortillas, sauteed peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crave Grille
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver
|The Traditional
|$14.99
Our burgers are an 8oz. American style Kobe beef with melted cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, and house sauce. With your choice of fries, tater tots, or side salad.
|The Bleus
|$15.99
Topped with melted crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, avocado, and house sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$16.99
Topped with cheese, bacon, house ham, beer battered onion ring, & BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.
Final Draft Taphouse
11504 SE Mill Plain Blvd Suite C, Vancouver
|16oz Can Goodlife Bourbon Stout
|$14.00
Imperial bourbon stout aged in Woodford Reserve barrels.
11.3% ABV
|16 oz Can Claim 52 Corey Wolf Heart Hazy
|$6.00
Hazy IPA with Cryo Citra, Cryo Sabro.
6.3% ABV
|Claim 52 Thicc White Widow Gose
|$6.50
Puree Gose 5%. Conditioned on pineapple, peach, lemon, lime, and lychee
5% ABV