Vancouver bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Vancouver

Trap Door Brewing image

 

Trap Door Brewing

2315 Main St, Vancouver

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Inconceivable - NE Triple IPA - 16oz Can$6.00
The Trap Door Team wanted to brew a special beer for you all. We packed this beer with over 7 pounds / barrel of Galaxy, Idaho 7, Mosaic Cryo and El Dorado the hops practically jump out of the glass. With notes of orange juice, tropical fruit, and pineapple and a full body provided by wheat and oats this beer is surprisingly easy to drink. 10.2% ABV
HoliDANK - Seasonal DIPA -16oz Can$6.00
Trap Door Brewing’s Seasonal Release, HoliDANK 2020 is a double west coast IPA hopped with Simcoe, Mosaic, Chinook, Columbus and Centennial hops. This 8.5% ABV will help keep you warm during winter patio season!
Birra Di Famiglia Italian Pilsner - 16oz Can$5.50
We brewed this beer with our friends at Juice Box up in Centralia. It is an ode to the owner of Juice Box and Head Brewer of Trap Door’s Italian heritage. We took our Pilsner Italiana and gave it a Northwest twist with a hefty addition of Lemon Drop hops. This adds a punch of brite lemon rind. Brewed with a mediterranean Pilsner malt for a subtle malt sweetness, we complement the spicy, sweet character of Sahpir hops with a nice floral and herbal character of Hersbrucker and the lemon of Lemon Drop. Late hop additions in the whirlpool and dry hopped, creates a crisp, drinkable Pilsner with a pleasant citrusy, floral and
The Thirsty Sasquatch image

 

The Thirsty Sasquatch

2110 Main St, Vancouver

Avg 4.4 (115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
Seasonal Greens, Castelvetrano Olives, House Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing*
22" The Pepperoni$31.00
22" NY Style Pizza with Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni
Garden Salad$11.00
Seasonal Greens, Pickled Onion, Fennel, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepitas. With choice of dressing.
Barlow's Public House image

 

Barlow's Public House

801 Waterfront Way, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Pretzel Sticks (v)$10.95
Barlow’s summer ale mustard, beer cheese dip
Barlows Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Crispy buttermilk fried spicy chicken breast, Sriracha aioli, house pickled jalapenos, dill pickle chips, shredded sandwich slaw, toasted brioche bun
Brian's Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Twigs Bistro image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Twigs Bistro

801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Fish Tacos$17.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, flour tortillas, salsa verde, sautéed peppers and onions, cilantro lime crema, avocado, fire-roasted pico.
Steak Salad$19.00
Grilled coulotte, toasted cashews, tomatoes, red onions, feta, mixed greens,
balsamic dressing.
Mahi Mahi Tacos$18.00
Citrus marinated grilled mahi mahi, flour tortillas, sauteed peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema.
The Cove Restaurant image

 

The Cove Restaurant

5731 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak + Greens$23.00
Our Signature Caesar salad with a sliced, wood-grilled chicken breast.
GRUYERE MAC AND CHEESE$11.00
Large elbow pasta, rich gruyere cheese sauce, oregano parmesan crust.
Seafood Aglio E Olio, Linguini Pasta$29.00
Sauteed wild shrimp, plancha seared jumbo sea scallops, crab, sliced garlic, Italian parsley, red pepper flake, EVOO, roasted cauliflower, and beet puree, shaved Reggiano parmesan.
Final Draft Taphouse image

 

Final Draft Taphouse

11504 SE Mill Plain Blvd Suite C, Vancouver

Avg 4.8 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16oz Can Goodlife Bourbon Stout$14.00
Imperial bourbon stout aged in Woodford Reserve barrels.
11.3% ABV
16 oz Can Claim 52 Corey Wolf Heart Hazy$6.00
Hazy IPA with Cryo Citra, Cryo Sabro.
6.3% ABV
Claim 52 Thicc White Widow Gose$6.50
Puree Gose 5%. Conditioned on pineapple, peach, lemon, lime, and lychee
5% ABV
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

616 NE 81st ST, Vancouver

Avg 4.6 (6145 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
