Vancouver bars & lounges you'll love

More about Trap Door Brewing
Trap Door Brewing
2315 Main St, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Inconceivable - NE Triple IPA - 16oz Can
|$6.00
The Trap Door Team wanted to brew a special beer for you all. We packed this beer with over 7 pounds / barrel of Galaxy, Idaho 7, Mosaic Cryo and El Dorado the hops practically jump out of the glass. With notes of orange juice, tropical fruit, and pineapple and a full body provided by wheat and oats this beer is surprisingly easy to drink. 10.2% ABV
|HoliDANK - Seasonal DIPA -16oz Can
|$6.00
Trap Door Brewing’s Seasonal Release, HoliDANK 2020 is a double west coast IPA hopped with Simcoe, Mosaic, Chinook, Columbus and Centennial hops. This 8.5% ABV will help keep you warm during winter patio season!
|Birra Di Famiglia Italian Pilsner - 16oz Can
|$5.50
We brewed this beer with our friends at Juice Box up in Centralia. It is an ode to the owner of Juice Box and Head Brewer of Trap Door’s Italian heritage. We took our Pilsner Italiana and gave it a Northwest twist with a hefty addition of Lemon Drop hops. This adds a punch of brite lemon rind. Brewed with a mediterranean Pilsner malt for a subtle malt sweetness, we complement the spicy, sweet character of Sahpir hops with a nice floral and herbal character of Hersbrucker and the lemon of Lemon Drop. Late hop additions in the whirlpool and dry hopped, creates a crisp, drinkable Pilsner with a pleasant citrusy, floral and
More about The Thirsty Sasquatch
The Thirsty Sasquatch
2110 Main St, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Seasonal Greens, Castelvetrano Olives, House Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing*
|22" The Pepperoni
|$31.00
22" NY Style Pizza with Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni
|Garden Salad
|$11.00
Seasonal Greens, Pickled Onion, Fennel, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepitas. With choice of dressing.
More about Barlow's Public House
Barlow's Public House
801 Waterfront Way, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzel Sticks (v)
|$10.95
Barlow’s summer ale mustard, beer cheese dip
|Barlows Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Crispy buttermilk fried spicy chicken breast, Sriracha aioli, house pickled jalapenos, dill pickle chips, shredded sandwich slaw, toasted brioche bun
|Brian's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
More about Twigs Bistro
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Twigs Bistro
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, flour tortillas, salsa verde, sautéed peppers and onions, cilantro lime crema, avocado, fire-roasted pico.
|Steak Salad
|$19.00
Grilled coulotte, toasted cashews, tomatoes, red onions, feta, mixed greens,
balsamic dressing.
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$18.00
Citrus marinated grilled mahi mahi, flour tortillas, sauteed peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema.
More about The Cove Restaurant
The Cove Restaurant
5731 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Steak + Greens
|$23.00
Our Signature Caesar salad with a sliced, wood-grilled chicken breast.
|GRUYERE MAC AND CHEESE
|$11.00
Large elbow pasta, rich gruyere cheese sauce, oregano parmesan crust.
|Seafood Aglio E Olio, Linguini Pasta
|$29.00
Sauteed wild shrimp, plancha seared jumbo sea scallops, crab, sliced garlic, Italian parsley, red pepper flake, EVOO, roasted cauliflower, and beet puree, shaved Reggiano parmesan.
More about Final Draft Taphouse
Final Draft Taphouse
11504 SE Mill Plain Blvd Suite C, Vancouver
|Popular items
|16oz Can Goodlife Bourbon Stout
|$14.00
Imperial bourbon stout aged in Woodford Reserve barrels.
11.3% ABV
|16 oz Can Claim 52 Corey Wolf Heart Hazy
|$6.00
Hazy IPA with Cryo Citra, Cryo Sabro.
6.3% ABV
|Claim 52 Thicc White Widow Gose
|$6.50
Puree Gose 5%. Conditioned on pineapple, peach, lemon, lime, and lychee
5% ABV
More about Killer Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Killer Burger
616 NE 81st ST, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon
|$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Kid's Burger
|$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
|Fun Guy
|$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle