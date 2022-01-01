Vancouver brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Vancouver

Trap Door Brewing image

 

Trap Door Brewing

2315 Main St, Vancouver

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Inconceivable - NE Triple IPA - 16oz Can$6.00
The Trap Door Team wanted to brew a special beer for you all. We packed this beer with over 7 pounds / barrel of Galaxy, Idaho 7, Mosaic Cryo and El Dorado the hops practically jump out of the glass. With notes of orange juice, tropical fruit, and pineapple and a full body provided by wheat and oats this beer is surprisingly easy to drink. 10.2% ABV
HoliDANK - Seasonal DIPA -16oz Can$6.00
Trap Door Brewing’s Seasonal Release, HoliDANK 2020 is a double west coast IPA hopped with Simcoe, Mosaic, Chinook, Columbus and Centennial hops. This 8.5% ABV will help keep you warm during winter patio season!
Birra Di Famiglia Italian Pilsner - 16oz Can$5.50
We brewed this beer with our friends at Juice Box up in Centralia. It is an ode to the owner of Juice Box and Head Brewer of Trap Door’s Italian heritage. We took our Pilsner Italiana and gave it a Northwest twist with a hefty addition of Lemon Drop hops. This adds a punch of brite lemon rind. Brewed with a mediterranean Pilsner malt for a subtle malt sweetness, we complement the spicy, sweet character of Sahpir hops with a nice floral and herbal character of Hersbrucker and the lemon of Lemon Drop. Late hop additions in the whirlpool and dry hopped, creates a crisp, drinkable Pilsner with a pleasant citrusy, floral and
More about Trap Door Brewing
Hopworks Urban Brewery image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Hopworks Urban Brewery

17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver

Avg 3.7 (1017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders Entree$15.00
Natural, crispy chicken tenders served with wedge-cut fries and
choice of Frank’s, BBQ, or Honey Sriracha sauce.
Bomber Burger$15.50
Tillamook cheddar cheese, beer BBQ sauce, natural smoked bacon,
lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
BYO Burger*$13.00
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
More about Hopworks Urban Brewery
Barlow's Brewery image

 

Barlow's Brewery

705 SE Park Crest, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fainting Goats Doppelbock 4pk (16oz)$21.99
More about Barlow's Brewery

