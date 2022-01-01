Vancouver brewpubs & breweries you'll love

We brewed this beer with our friends at Juice Box up in Centralia. It is an ode to the owner of Juice Box and Head Brewer of Trap Door’s Italian heritage. We took our Pilsner Italiana and gave it a Northwest twist with a hefty addition of Lemon Drop hops. This adds a punch of brite lemon rind. Brewed with a mediterranean Pilsner malt for a subtle malt sweetness, we complement the spicy, sweet character of Sahpir hops with a nice floral and herbal character of Hersbrucker and the lemon of Lemon Drop. Late hop additions in the whirlpool and dry hopped, creates a crisp, drinkable Pilsner with a pleasant citrusy, floral and

