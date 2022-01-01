Vancouver burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Vancouver

Crave Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crave Grille

13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (5291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Traditional$14.99
Our burgers are an 8oz. American style Kobe beef with melted cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, and house sauce. With your choice of fries, tater tots, or side salad.
The Bleus$15.99
Topped with melted crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, avocado, and house sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad
BBQ Bacon Burger$16.99
Topped with cheese, bacon, house ham, beer battered onion ring, & BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.
More about Crave Grille
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

1525 SE 164th Ave, Vancouver

Avg 4.6 (5339 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bender$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
More about Killer Burger
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

616 NE 81st ST, Vancouver

Avg 4.6 (6145 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
More about Killer Burger

