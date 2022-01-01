Vancouver burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Vancouver
More about Crave Grille
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crave Grille
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver
|Popular items
|The Traditional
|$14.99
Our burgers are an 8oz. American style Kobe beef with melted cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, and house sauce. With your choice of fries, tater tots, or side salad.
|The Bleus
|$15.99
Topped with melted crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, avocado, and house sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$16.99
Topped with cheese, bacon, house ham, beer battered onion ring, & BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.
More about Killer Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Killer Burger
1525 SE 164th Ave, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Bender
|$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
|Classic
|$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
|Fun Guy
|$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Killer Burger
616 NE 81st ST, Vancouver
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon
|$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Kid's Burger
|$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
|Fun Guy
|$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle