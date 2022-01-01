Apple salad in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve apple salad
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver
|Apple Avo-Cobb-o Salad
|$10.69
Fresh mixed greens, diced apples, roasted yellow corn, black beans, red onion, sliced avocado and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs
800 NE Tenney Rd, Vancouver
|Apple Walnut Salad
|$9.25
Crisp romaine lettuce & spinach, apples, honey roasted walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, and dried cranberries. Served with a fat-free balsamic vinaigrette dressing