Apple salad in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Vancouver restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen

705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Avo-Cobb-o Salad$10.69
Fresh mixed greens, diced apples, roasted yellow corn, black beans, red onion, sliced avocado and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs

800 NE Tenney Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.2 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Walnut Salad$9.25
Crisp romaine lettuce & spinach, apples, honey roasted walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, and dried cranberries. Served with a fat-free balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs

