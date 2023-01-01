Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Artichoke pizza in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Vancouver restaurants that serve artichoke pizza

Item pic

 

The Thirsty Sasquatch - 2110 Main St

2110 Main St, Vancouver

Avg 4.4 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
22" Vegan Spinach & Artichoke Pizza$35.00
Violife Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Pesto, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions
More about The Thirsty Sasquatch - 2110 Main St
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Twigs Bistro - Vancouver

801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Artichoke Chicken Pizza$21.00
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, minced garlic, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, red onion, feta cheese, fresh basil.
More about Twigs Bistro - Vancouver

