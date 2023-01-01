Artichoke pizza in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve artichoke pizza
The Thirsty Sasquatch - 2110 Main St
2110 Main St, Vancouver
|22" Vegan Spinach & Artichoke Pizza
|$35.00
Violife Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Pesto, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Twigs Bistro - Vancouver
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver
|Basil Artichoke Chicken Pizza
|$21.00
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, minced garlic, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, red onion, feta cheese, fresh basil.