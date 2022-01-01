Avocado toast in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver
|Avocado Toast
|$10.89
Toasted seed lovers bread topped with fresh avocado, diced bacon, diced tomato, parmesan cheese, roughed chopped cilantro and one sliced hard boiled egg. Dusted with salt and pepper blend. Served with hash browns, red potatoes, tater tots or black beans.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards
Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards
11500 NE 76th St. A-8, Vancouver
|Avocado Toast
|$10.89
Toasted seed lovers bread topped with fresh avocado, diced bacon, diced tomato, parmesan cheese, roughed chopped cilantro and one sliced hard boiled egg. Dusted with salt and pepper blend. Served with hash browns, red potatoes, tater tots or black beans.