Belgian waffles in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve belgian waffles
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver
|Belgian Waffle Combo
|$11.99
Crisp belgian waffle. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
|Belgian Waffle with Strawberries
|$11.49
Crisp belgian waffle topped with strawberries and chocolate sauce. (no sides)
Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek
1319 NE 134th St Ste 101, Vancouver
Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards
11500 NE 76th St. A-8, Vancouver
