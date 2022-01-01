Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in Vancouver

Go
Vancouver restaurants
Toast

Vancouver restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Item pic

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen

705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Pancake Combo$12.99
Three buttermilk pancakes loaded with blueberries. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
(3) Blueberry Pancakes$10.49
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Item pic

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek

1319 NE 134th St Ste 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Pancake Combo$12.99
Three buttermilk pancakes loaded with blueberries. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek
Item pic

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards

11500 NE 76th St. A-8, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Pancake Combo$12.99
Three buttermilk pancakes loaded with blueberries. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
(3) Blueberry Pancakes$10.49
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards

Browse other tasty dishes in Vancouver

Hash Browns

Chicken Burgers

Chicken Tenders

Cinnamon Rolls

Fajitas

Chili

Chopped Salad

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Vancouver to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (503 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston