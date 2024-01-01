Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Vancouver restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

The Waterfront Taphouse

801 Waterfront Way, Vancouver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Honey Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about The Waterfront Taphouse
The World Famous Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich from the Crave Grilly image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crave Grille

13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (5291 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The World Famous Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich from the Crave Grilly$17.50
SHHHH, this is a secret menu item you wont find on our regular menu. It is 2 pieces of crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Come on a brioche bun with our house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Comes with your choice of side.
More about Crave Grille

