Bulgogi in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve bulgogi
Kenji's Ramen & Grill
204 SE Park Plaza Dr Suite 103, Vancouver
|Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Beef Bulgogi, Steamed Rice, Spinach, Carrots, Cabbage, and Green Onion.
|Korean Bulgogi
|$18.00
Grilled Thin Marinated Slices of Korean Steak & Onions, served with Rice & Cabbage Salad.
|Bulgogi Fries with Kimchi
|$15.00
Seasoned French Fries smothered with Korean Beef Bulgogi Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Kimchi & Spicy Mayo
Twigs Bistro - Vancouver
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver
|GF Bulgogi Beef Bowl
|$27.00
Steamed jasmine rice, Korean marinated beef, cucumber-ginger slaw, pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, garnished with sesame seeds and green onion.
