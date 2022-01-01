Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Vancouver restaurants that serve bulgogi

Kenji's Ramen & Grill

204 SE Park Plaza Dr Suite 103, Vancouver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl$16.00
Beef Bulgogi, Steamed Rice, Spinach, Carrots, Cabbage, and Green Onion.
Korean Bulgogi$18.00
Grilled Thin Marinated Slices of Korean Steak & Onions, served with Rice & Cabbage Salad.
Bulgogi Fries with Kimchi$15.00
Seasoned French Fries smothered with Korean Beef Bulgogi Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Kimchi & Spicy Mayo
More about Kenji's Ramen & Grill
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Twigs Bistro - Vancouver

801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Bulgogi Beef Bowl$27.00
Steamed jasmine rice, Korean marinated beef, cucumber-ginger slaw, pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, garnished with sesame seeds and green onion.
Bulgogi Beef Bowl$27.00
Steamed jasmine rice, Korean marinated beef, cucumber-ginger slaw, pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, garnished with sesame seeds and green onion
More about Twigs Bistro - Vancouver

