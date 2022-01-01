Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Vancouver

Go
Vancouver restaurants
Toast

Vancouver restaurants that serve caesar salad

Farrar's Bistro image

 

Farrar's Bistro

12514 Northwest 36th Avenue, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing. Topped with crouton, shredded parmesan cheese and lemon.
More about Farrar's Bistro
Item pic

 

The Thirsty Sasquatch

2110 Main St, Vancouver

Avg 4.4 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Castelvetrano Olives, House Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing*
More about The Thirsty Sasquatch
Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs

800 NE Tenney Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.2 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomato, croutons. Served with creamy Caesar dressing
More about Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs
Crave Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crave Grille

13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (5291 reviews)
Takeout
Portobello Caesar Salad$14.99
Classic Caesar topped with portobello mushroom
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Classic Caesar with chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, garlicy croutons, topped with grilled chicken
Side Caesar Salad$4.99
Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and tossed in Caesar dressing
More about Crave Grille
Item pic

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Hopworks Urban Brewery

17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver

Avg 3.7 (1017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce with all-natural
chicken, croutons, parmesan, and
house Caesar dressing.
Side Caesar Salad*$9.00
Romaine, Italian homestyle croutons, parmesan, and house-made
Caesar dressing. (Contains raw eggs)
Caesar Salad*$15.50
Romaine, Italian homestyle croutons, parmesan, and house-made
Caesar dressing. (Contains raw eggs)
More about Hopworks Urban Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Vancouver

Turkey Wraps

Burritos

Chicken Burgers

Pretzels

Teriyaki Bowls

Cake

Blueberry Pancakes

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Vancouver to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (503 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston