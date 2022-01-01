Caesar salad in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve caesar salad
Farrar's Bistro
12514 Northwest 36th Avenue, Vancouver
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing. Topped with crouton, shredded parmesan cheese and lemon.
The Thirsty Sasquatch
2110 Main St, Vancouver
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, Castelvetrano Olives, House Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing*
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs
800 NE Tenney Rd, Vancouver
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomato, croutons. Served with creamy Caesar dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crave Grille
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver
|Portobello Caesar Salad
|$14.99
Classic Caesar topped with portobello mushroom
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.99
Classic Caesar with chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, garlicy croutons, topped with grilled chicken
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.99
Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and tossed in Caesar dressing
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Hopworks Urban Brewery
17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver
|Kids Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine lettuce with all-natural
chicken, croutons, parmesan, and
house Caesar dressing.
|Side Caesar Salad*
|$9.00
Romaine, Italian homestyle croutons, parmesan, and house-made
Caesar dressing. (Contains raw eggs)
|Caesar Salad*
|$15.50
Romaine, Italian homestyle croutons, parmesan, and house-made
Caesar dressing. (Contains raw eggs)