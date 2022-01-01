Cake in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve cake
PASTRY
La Provence
17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver
|Strawberry Velvet Cake
|$6.25
Strawberry & Vanilla mousse layered on top of a chocolate biscuit with ganache and coated in white chocolate.
|Risotto Cakes & Eggs
|$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
Voodoo Doughnut - Vancouver WA
8203 Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver
|Blueberry Cake
|$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
|Sprinkle Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles