Cake in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PASTRY

La Provence

17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Velvet Cake$6.25
Strawberry & Vanilla mousse layered on top of a chocolate biscuit with ganache and coated in white chocolate.
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
Blueberry Cake image

 

Voodoo Doughnut - Vancouver WA

8203 Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Sprinkle Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
