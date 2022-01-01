Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Toast

Vancouver restaurants that serve cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes image

PASTRY

La Provence

17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$14.25
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
More about La Provence
Item pic

 

Farrar's Bistro

12514 Northwest 36th Avenue, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gorgonzola Cheesecake$12.00
Savory gorgonzola cheesecake, served with balsamic glaze, sliced apples and grilled crostini bread. While the cheesecake its self is gluten friendly the bread served with it is not.
Strawberry Cheesecake$9.00
More about Farrar's Bistro
Crave Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crave Grille

13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (5291 reviews)
Takeout
Sea Turtle Cheesecake$8.99
More about Crave Grille
Saap Fusion Kitchen image

 

Saap Fusion Kitchen

2520 Columbia House Blvd Suite 108, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$10.00
More about Saap Fusion Kitchen

