Cheesecake in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve cheesecake
PASTRY
La Provence
17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver
|Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes
|$14.25
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
Farrar's Bistro
12514 Northwest 36th Avenue, Vancouver
|Gorgonzola Cheesecake
|$12.00
Savory gorgonzola cheesecake, served with balsamic glaze, sliced apples and grilled crostini bread. While the cheesecake its self is gluten friendly the bread served with it is not.
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$9.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crave Grille
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver
|Sea Turtle Cheesecake
|$8.99