Chicken salad in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve chicken salad
La Provence
17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver
|Chicken Mediterranean Salade
|$15.75
Our organic house salad blend tossed with homemade creamy balsamic dressing, diced tomato. cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with slices of herb-roasted chicken breast.
Twigs Bistro
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
|Orange Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, spiced cashews, crisp wontons, orange basil dressing, tempura orange chicken.