Chicken salad in Vancouver

Toast

Vancouver restaurants that serve chicken salad

Chicken Mediterranean Salade image

PASTRY

La Provence

17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Mediterranean Salade$15.75
Our organic house salad blend tossed with homemade creamy balsamic dressing, diced tomato. cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with slices of herb-roasted chicken breast.
More about La Provence
Chicken Fajita Salad image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Twigs Bistro

801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
Orange Chicken Salad$16.00
Romaine, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, spiced cashews, crisp wontons, orange basil dressing, tempura orange chicken.
More about Twigs Bistro

