Cobb salad in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen - 705 NE 136th Ave. Suite 101
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen - 705 NE 136th Ave. Suite 101
705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver
|Apple Avo-Cobb-o Salad
|$10.69
Fresh mixed greens, diced apples, roasted yellow corn, black beans, red onion, sliced avocado and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Cobb Salad
|$12.49
Fresh greens, grilled chicken breast, diced bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, black olives, red onions and blue cheese crumbles. Your choice of dressing.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek - 1319 NE 134th St Ste 101
Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek - 1319 NE 134th St Ste 101
1319 NE 134th St Ste 101, Vancouver
|Cobb Salad
|$12.49
Fresh greens, grilled chicken breast, diced bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, black olives, red onions and blue cheese crumbles. Your choice of dressing.