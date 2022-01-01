Cookies in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve cookies
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs
800 NE Tenney Rd, Vancouver
|Cookies
|$0.75
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Hopworks Urban Brewery
17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Killer Burger
616 NE 81st ST, Vancouver
|Sweet Street - Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.50
Overflowing with intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates grown in the Peruvian Andes - milk, semisweet and dark coins – and an added crunch of savory pretzel bites. A brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped-edged wonder to shower your taste buds with amazement. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.