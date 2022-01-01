Crispy chicken in Vancouver
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs
800 NE Tenney Rd, Vancouver
|Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$9.75
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tomato, ranch, crispy chicken, and bacon wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crave Grille
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver
|The World Famous Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich from the Crave Grilly
|$14.99
SHHHH, this is a secret menu item you wont find on our regular menu. It is 2 pieces of crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Come on a brioche bun with our house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Comes with your choice of side.