Crispy chicken in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Vancouver restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs

800 NE Tenney Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.2 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap$9.75
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tomato, ranch, crispy chicken, and bacon wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
More about Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs
The World Famous Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich from the Crave Grilly image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crave Grille

13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (5291 reviews)
Takeout
The World Famous Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich from the Crave Grilly$14.99
SHHHH, this is a secret menu item you wont find on our regular menu. It is 2 pieces of crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Come on a brioche bun with our house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Comes with your choice of side.
More about Crave Grille

