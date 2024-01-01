Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Vancouver restaurants that serve croissants

PASTRY

La Provence Vancouver

17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Croissant$4.35
Croissant baked with almond filling, topped with sliced almonds & powdered sugar
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
Croissant filled with chocolate
Plain Croissant$3.50
More about La Provence Vancouver
Bleu Door Bakery - 2411 Main St

2411 Main St, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.75
Flaky croissant dough filled with dark chocolate and sprinkled with rich cocoa powder.
Almond Croissant$4.30
Flaky croissant filled with almond pastry creme and topped with toasted almonds & powdered sugar
Chicken Curry Croissant$14.00
Shredded chicken breast, red grapes, green apples and toasted almonds tossed in a light curry mayo served with lettuce on a butter croissant. All sandwiches come with a mini salted peanut butter cookie.
More about Bleu Door Bakery - 2411 Main St

