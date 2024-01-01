Croissants in Vancouver
La Provence Vancouver
17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver
|Almond Croissant
|$4.35
Croissant baked with almond filling, topped with sliced almonds & powdered sugar
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
Croissant filled with chocolate
|Plain Croissant
|$3.50
Bleu Door Bakery - 2411 Main St
2411 Main St, Vancouver
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.75
Flaky croissant dough filled with dark chocolate and sprinkled with rich cocoa powder.
|Almond Croissant
|$4.30
Flaky croissant filled with almond pastry creme and topped with toasted almonds & powdered sugar
|Chicken Curry Croissant
|$14.00
Shredded chicken breast, red grapes, green apples and toasted almonds tossed in a light curry mayo served with lettuce on a butter croissant. All sandwiches come with a mini salted peanut butter cookie.