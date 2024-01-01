Egg sandwiches in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Seize the Bagel - The Heights
8086 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver
|The Basic (Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!) (v/o)
|$5.50
Egg omelet (v/o) + cheese (v/o) on a bagel... add on if you'd like! We call the vegan version the Conscious Chris Epicwich!
Bleu Door Bakery - 2411 Main St
2411 Main St, Vancouver
|Egg Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.75
2 fluffy eggs and cheddar cheese on a fresh baked croissant
Seize the Bagel - Cascade Park
13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Suite #C3, Vancouver
|The Basic (Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!) (v/o)
|$5.50
Egg omelet (v/o) + cheese (v/o) on a bagel... add on if you'd like! We call the vegan version the Conscious Chris Epicwich!
Seize the Bagel - Hazel Dell
9904 NE Hwy 99, Vancouver
|The Basic (Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!) (v/o)
|$5.50
Egg omelet (v/o) + cheese (v/o) on a bagel... add on if you'd like! We call the vegan version the Conscious Chris Epicwich!