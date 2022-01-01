Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Vancouver restaurants that serve fajitas

Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen image

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen

705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Chicken Omelet$13.59
Four eggs omelet style. Stuffed with Grilled fajita chicken, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and olives. Topped with jack cheese and salsa
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Chicken Fajita Salad image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Twigs Bistro

801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
More about Twigs Bistro

