French toast in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve french toast
More about La Provence
PASTRY
La Provence
17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver
|Caramelized Banana French Toast
|$15.25
Our brioche dipped in a rich egg batter, then grilled to golden perfection. Topped with caramelized bananas, white chocolate crème anglaise, and candied walnuts.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver
|Jr. French Toast Combo
|$6.49
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo
|$12.99
Large fresh baked cinnamon roll dipped in egg batter, grilled to perfection. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
|French Toast à La Carte
|$9.49
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek
Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek
1319 NE 134th St Ste 101, Vancouver
|French Toast with Strawberries
|$10.49
Thick bread dipped in egg batter and grilled golden brown. Topped with strawberries, whipped cream and chocolate sauce. (no sides)
|French Toast à La Carte
|$9.49
|Lemon Raspberry French Toast Combo
|$12.99
Thick lemon bread dipped in egg batter and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled raspberry sauce. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards
Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards
11500 NE 76th St. A-8, Vancouver
|Lemon Raspberry French Toast Combo
|$12.99
Thick lemon bread dipped in egg batter and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled raspberry sauce. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
|GF French Toast Special
|$12.59
|French Toast à La Carte
|$9.49