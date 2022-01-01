Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Toast

Vancouver restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

PASTRY

La Provence

17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Caramelized Banana French Toast$15.25
Our brioche dipped in a rich egg batter, then grilled to golden perfection. Topped with caramelized bananas, white chocolate crème anglaise, and candied walnuts.
More about La Provence
Item pic

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen

705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jr. French Toast Combo$6.49
Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo$12.99
Large fresh baked cinnamon roll dipped in egg batter, grilled to perfection. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
French Toast à La Carte$9.49
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Item pic

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek

1319 NE 134th St Ste 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast with Strawberries$10.49
Thick bread dipped in egg batter and grilled golden brown. Topped with strawberries, whipped cream and chocolate sauce. (no sides)
French Toast à La Carte$9.49
Lemon Raspberry French Toast Combo$12.99
Thick lemon bread dipped in egg batter and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled raspberry sauce. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek
Item pic

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards

11500 NE 76th St. A-8, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Raspberry French Toast Combo$12.99
Thick lemon bread dipped in egg batter and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled raspberry sauce. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
GF French Toast Special$12.59
French Toast à La Carte$9.49
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards

