Fried chicken sandwiches in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Barlow's Public House
801 Waterfront Way, Vancouver
|Brian's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crave Grille
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver
|The World Famous Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich from the Crave Grilly
|$14.99
SHHHH, this is a secret menu item you wont find on our regular menu. It is 2 pieces of crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Come on a brioche bun with our house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Comes with your choice of side.
Farrar's Bistro
12514 Northwest 36th Avenue, Vancouver
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Crispy hand breaded chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, mayonnaise and bun. Our chicken is prepared gluten free! Just swap out the bun for a gluten friendly option. Served with your choice of side.