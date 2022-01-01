Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Vancouver

Go
Vancouver restaurants
Toast

Vancouver restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Kenji's Ramen & Grill

204 SE Park Plaza Dr Suite 103, Vancouver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Fried Rice$14.00
Garlic Fried Rice, Scrambled Egg & Green Onion
Fried Tofu Rice Bowl$15.00
Fried Tofu, Steamed Rice, Spinach, Carrots, Cucumber, Cabbage, Green Onion & Lemon, Topped with House Mayo & Teriyaki Sauce.
To make Vegan: Select the MAKE VEGAN Mod to take off the house mayo.
Kimchi Fried Rice$14.00
Fried Rice with Kimchi, topped with Fried Egg, Roasted Sesame Seeds & Seaweed
More about Kenji's Ramen & Grill
Thai Basil Fried Rice image

 

Saap Fusion Kitchen

2520 Columbia House Blvd Suite 108, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Basil Fried Rice Bowl$14.00
white rice, seasonal vegetables and thai basil stir fried with teriyaki sauce
More about Saap Fusion Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Vancouver

Avocado Toast

Kimchi

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Scallops

Crispy Chicken

Curry

Chicken Tenders

Ribeye Steak

Map

More near Vancouver to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (564 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston