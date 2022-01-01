Fried rice in Vancouver
Kenji's Ramen & Grill
204 SE Park Plaza Dr Suite 103, Vancouver
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$14.00
Garlic Fried Rice, Scrambled Egg & Green Onion
|Fried Tofu Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Fried Tofu, Steamed Rice, Spinach, Carrots, Cucumber, Cabbage, Green Onion & Lemon, Topped with House Mayo & Teriyaki Sauce.
To make Vegan: Select the MAKE VEGAN Mod to take off the house mayo.
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$14.00
Fried Rice with Kimchi, topped with Fried Egg, Roasted Sesame Seeds & Seaweed