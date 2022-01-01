Mac and cheese in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Twigs Bistro
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.
Crave Grille
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver
|Mac N Cheese
|$14.99
We use fresh made pasta and tossed in our Extra rich and creamy vodka based cheese sauce, then topped with crispy onions. Add bacon $1.50 BBQ or Spicy Pulled pork $3.00 Grilled Chicken $2.50