Macarons in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve macarons
More about La Provence Vancouver
PASTRY
La Provence Vancouver
17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver
|Macaron Box 10
|$20.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
|Macaron Tree 30
|$61.00
A beautiful display of French ingenuity. We have created a towering selection of 30 decadent mini macarons and then locked them in a case so your family can only look unless you decide to share...a perfect holiday gift meant for 1 or for many. The choice is up to you!
|Macaron Box 5
|$10.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.