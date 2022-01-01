Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Vancouver

Go
Vancouver restaurants
Toast

Vancouver restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Chicken Mediterranean Salade image

PASTRY

La Provence Vancouver

17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Mediterranean Salade$16.25
Our organic house salad blend tossed with homemade creamy balsamic dressing, diced tomato. cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with slices of herb-roasted chicken breast.
More about La Provence Vancouver
Crave Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crave Grille

13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (5291 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$15.50
15
Shredded romaine, diced tomato, diced kalamata olives, diced pickled red onions, Mediterranean dressing all tossed together then topped with feta cheese and your choice of Greek chicken or sliced Gyro meat
More about Crave Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Vancouver

Chopped Salad

Avocado Toast

Cobbler

Fajitas

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Fried Steaks

Hash Browns

Map

More near Vancouver to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (650 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston