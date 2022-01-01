Mediterranean salad in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
More about La Provence Vancouver
PASTRY
La Provence Vancouver
17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver
|Chicken Mediterranean Salade
|$16.25
Our organic house salad blend tossed with homemade creamy balsamic dressing, diced tomato. cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with slices of herb-roasted chicken breast.
More about Crave Grille
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crave Grille
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.50
15
Shredded romaine, diced tomato, diced kalamata olives, diced pickled red onions, Mediterranean dressing all tossed together then topped with feta cheese and your choice of Greek chicken or sliced Gyro meat