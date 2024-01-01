Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Vancouver restaurants that serve omelettes

PASTRY

La Provence Vancouver

17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom & Chevre Omelette$18.25
A three-egg omelette filled with our house-made mushroom pesto and gruyère cheese. Finished with herbed goat cheese. Vegetarian
Chef Omelette$18.50
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
More about La Provence Vancouver
Cecilia - 2520 Columbia House Blvd #108

2520 Columbia House Blvd #108, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Daily Omelette$17.00
chef's choice omelette served with home fries or greens
More about Cecilia - 2520 Columbia House Blvd #108

