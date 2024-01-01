Omelettes in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve omelettes
La Provence Vancouver
17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver
|Mushroom & Chevre Omelette
|$18.25
A three-egg omelette filled with our house-made mushroom pesto and gruyère cheese. Finished with herbed goat cheese. Vegetarian
|Chef Omelette
|$18.50
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.