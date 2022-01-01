Prime ribs in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve prime ribs
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Twigs Bistro - Vancouver
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver
|Prime Rib Philly
|$22.00
Slow-roasted choice Angus ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms, fontina cheese, garlic aioli, hoagie and au jus.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crave Grille
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver
|Prime Rib Dip
|$18.50
Our Prime Rib is rubbed down with a special seasoning and then slowly smoked until tender. We thinly sliced it and finished it off on our flat top. It is topped with swiss cheese and served on a hoagie roll paired with our house made au jus. Add grilled onions for $1.50 or Grilled mushrooms $1.50. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.
|Prime Rib Dip
|$18.00
