Prime ribs in Vancouver

Prime Rib Philly image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Twigs Bistro - Vancouver

801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Philly$22.00
Slow-roasted choice Angus ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms, fontina cheese, garlic aioli, hoagie and au jus.
Prime Rib Dip image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crave Grille

13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (5291 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib Dip$18.50
Our Prime Rib is rubbed down with a special seasoning and then slowly smoked until tender. We thinly sliced it and finished it off on our flat top. It is topped with swiss cheese and served on a hoagie roll paired with our house made au jus. Add grilled onions for $1.50 or Grilled mushrooms $1.50. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.
