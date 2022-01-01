Reuben in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve reuben
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver
|Reuben Beef
|$12.59
Thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled marbled rye bread.
More about Tap Union Freehouse
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Tap Union Freehouse
1300 Washington St, Vancouver
|Union Reuben
|$13.99
house smoked pastrami, swiss, turmeric / caraway sauerkraut and garlic dijon mayo on rye.
|Reuben's / Georgetown Metamodern PNW Amber Ale 16oz
|$4.00