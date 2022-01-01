Rice bowls in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve rice bowls
Kenji's Ramen & Grill
204 SE Park Plaza Dr Suite 103, Vancouver
|Pork Belly Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Diced Pork Belly, Steamed Rice, Spinach, Carrots, Cucumber, Cabbage, Green Onion & Lemon
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Steamed Rice, Spinach, Carrots, Cucumber, Cabbage, Green Onion & Lemon, Topped with House Mayo & Teriyaki Sauce.
|Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Beef Bulgogi, Steamed Rice, Spinach, Carrots, Cucumber, Cabbage, Green Onion & Lemon