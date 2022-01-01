Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Vancouver

Go
Vancouver restaurants
Toast

Vancouver restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Kenji's Ramen & Grill

204 SE Park Plaza Dr Suite 103, Vancouver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Rice Bowl$16.00
Diced Pork Belly, Steamed Rice, Spinach, Carrots, Cucumber, Cabbage, Green Onion & Lemon
Chicken Rice Bowl$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Steamed Rice, Spinach, Carrots, Cucumber, Cabbage, Green Onion & Lemon, Topped with House Mayo & Teriyaki Sauce.
Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl$16.00
Beef Bulgogi, Steamed Rice, Spinach, Carrots, Cucumber, Cabbage, Green Onion & Lemon
More about Kenji's Ramen & Grill
Thai Basil Fried Rice image

 

Saap Fusion Kitchen

2520 Columbia House Blvd Suite 108, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Basil Fried Rice Bowl$14.00
white rice, seasonal vegetables and thai basil stir fried with teriyaki sauce
More about Saap Fusion Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Vancouver

Teriyaki Chicken

Belgian Waffles

Cobb Salad

Katsu

Blueberry Pancakes

Nachos

Scallops

French Fries

Map

More near Vancouver to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (564 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston