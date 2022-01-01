Tacos in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve tacos
Truck To Table
9811 Northeast 15th Avenue, Hazel Dell
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$4.00
One griddled chicken tinga taco with oaxaca queso with avocado tomatillo and three chili roja sauces, topped with pickled red onions.
|Birria Beef Taco
|$4.00
One griddled beef taco with queso oaxaca, avocado tomatillo and three chili roja sauces topped with pickled onions.
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Tap Union Freehouse
1300 Washington St, Vancouver
|Smoked Pork Tacos
|$7.50
house-smoked pork, coconut lime slaw, cilantro.
|Smoked Tofu Tacos
|$7.50
seasoned & smoked tofu, coconut lime slaw, cilantro.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Twigs Bistro
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$18.00
Citrus marinated grilled mahi mahi, flour tortillas, sauteed peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema.
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, flour tortillas, salsa verde, sautéed peppers and onions, cilantro lime crema, avocado, fire-roasted pico.
|Kalua Pork Tacos
|$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas
Saap Fusion Kitchen
2520 Columbia House Blvd Suite 108, Vancouver
|Tacos
|$15.00