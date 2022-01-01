Tacos in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Truck To Table

9811 Northeast 15th Avenue, Hazel Dell

No reviews yet
Chicken Tinga Taco$4.00
One griddled chicken tinga taco with oaxaca queso with avocado tomatillo and three chili roja sauces, topped with pickled red onions.
Birria Beef Taco$4.00
One griddled beef taco with queso oaxaca, avocado tomatillo and three chili roja sauces topped with pickled onions.
Tap Union Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Tap Union Freehouse

1300 Washington St, Vancouver

Avg 4.7 (241 reviews)
Smoked Pork Tacos$7.50
house-smoked pork, coconut lime slaw, cilantro.
Smoked Tofu Tacos$7.50
seasoned & smoked tofu, coconut lime slaw, cilantro.
Mahi Mahi Tacos image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Twigs Bistro

801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
Mahi Mahi Tacos$18.00
Citrus marinated grilled mahi mahi, flour tortillas, sauteed peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema.
Grilled Fish Tacos$17.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, flour tortillas, salsa verde, sautéed peppers and onions, cilantro lime crema, avocado, fire-roasted pico.
Kalua Pork Tacos$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas
Tacos image

 

Saap Fusion Kitchen

2520 Columbia House Blvd Suite 108, Vancouver

No reviews yet
Tacos$15.00
Item pic

 

Farrar's Bistro

12514 Northwest 36th Avenue, Vancouver

No reviews yet
Fish Tacos$9.00
Two grilled cod tacos. Served on corn tortillas with house made tartar sauce and shredded lettuce. Topped with pickled jalapeños, cilantro, pickled red onion & lime.
