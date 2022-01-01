Go
Toast

Vanda Thai

The Small Thai Place with Great Thai Food

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

1250 Newell Ave. Suite J • $$

Avg 4.5 (1110 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Roll$10.00
Poached shrimp and salad wrapped in rice paper
Cashew Nut$13.00
Sautéed cashew nuts, onion, bell pepper and broccoli with sweet chili paste
Eggplant$13.00
Sautéed eggplant, basil, carrot and bell pepper
Drunken Noodles$13.00
Spicy pan fried flat rice noodles with bell pepper, green bean, onion, tomato, basil in garlic chili sauce
Crispy Rice Salad$13.00
Twice cooked rice seasoned with kaffir lime leaves and a hint of red curry paste
mixed with ground chicken, onion, ginger, mint leaves, cilantro and green salad
Garlic Pepper$13.00
Sautéed garlic & pepper sauce, served on steamed vegetables
BBQ Miso Salmon$16.00
Pad Thai$13.00
Pan fried thin rice noodle with egg, tofu, bean sprout, green onion and ground peanut

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

1250 Newell Ave. Suite J

Walnut Creek CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0035

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Gott's Roadside

No reviews yet

SERVING THE CALIFORNIA ROADSIDE SINCE 1999

Pacific Catch

No reviews yet

SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD.
PACIFIC FLAVORS.
WESTCOAST STYLE.

Lokanta Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Lokanta Grill & Bar offers sophisticated menu of
Anatolian, Greek and Mediterranean Fusion Cuisine…

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston