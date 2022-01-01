Vanda Thai
The Small Thai Place with Great Thai Food
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
1250 Newell Ave. Suite J • $$
1250 Newell Ave. Suite J
Walnut Creek CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
