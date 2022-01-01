Go
La Tiendita Taqueria

Inspired by our roots, we want to share with you one of the greatest riches that we have: our gastronomy. With original recipes from our ancestors, seasoned with the love and the charisma of our people, we’ve come to Wynwood to stay. La Tiendita wants to bring you the experience of savoring legitimate Mexican food.

TACOS

218 NW 25th St • $$

Avg 3.6 (304 reviews)

Popular Items

POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA$12.00
24 hour marinated Pollo asado served with 8In flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, and roasted garlic jalapeno sauce.
SIDE ELOTE$6.00
CARNITAS TACO$9.99
Two 24 hour marinated slow roasted pork served with our hand pressed blue corn tortilla, cilantro and onions
BIRRIA BURRITO$15.00
8in flour tortilla served with slow coocked brisket, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
QUINOA SHIRIMP TACO$9.00
Two quinoa crusted marinated shrimp tacos served with our hand pressed blue corn tortilla, mango salsa, roasted garlic, and jalapeno mayo.
Mexican Coke$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

218 NW 25th St

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
