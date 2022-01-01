La Tiendita Taqueria
Inspired by our roots, we want to share with you one of the greatest riches that we have: our gastronomy. With original recipes from our ancestors, seasoned with the love and the charisma of our people, we’ve come to Wynwood to stay. La Tiendita wants to bring you the experience of savoring legitimate Mexican food.
TACOS
218 NW 25th St • $$
Location
218 NW 25th St
Miami FL
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
