Vanelli's Bistro

Greek/Italian Bistro

206 W Main

Popular Items

Greek Salad, Large$10.95
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cuccumber, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, and Pepperoncini Peppers tossed in our house made Greek Dressing.
16" House$29.95
Pop's classic pizza with Pop's Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Onion
Chef's Salad$10.95
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cuccumber, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Carrots, Purple Cabbage, Ham, Turkey, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon
Toasted Ravioli$8.95
Parmesan and Meat filled Ravioli, lightly breaded and served with marinara
House Salad, Small$6.25
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cuccumber, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Carrots, Purple Cabbage
12" Customer Choice, CHEESE$12.75
Our classic Pizza with a hand tossed dough and Pop's Pizza Sauce w/ Mozzarella Cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Garlic Butter Cheese Stix$11.95
Our 12" dough with Garlic Butter and Mozzarella Cheese
16" Master-Peace$28.75
Our all meat pizza featuring Pop's Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon
Ranch Dressing, 4oz$0.75
16" Customer Choice, CHEESE$15.25
Our classic Pizza with a hand tossed dough and Pop's Pizza Sauce w/ Mozzarella Cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Location

206 W Main

Tupelo MS

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
