Go
Toast

Vanessa’s Corner Pub

Local Family Owned and Operated Neighborhood Restaurant Bar & Grill Featuring New York Style Pizza, Subs, Salads, Pastas - All Made-to-order & Made fresh on-site.

2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese Sub$11.99
Wings (6)^$9.99
Mozzarella Sticks^$8.99
Wings (12)^$19.99
Corner Cheeseburger$11.49
Tuesday Pizza Special - $10.99$10.99
Basket of Fries^$5.99
Boneless Wings^$9.99
NY Style Pizza^$13.99
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
See full menu

Location

2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27

Westminster MD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Stables at Westminster

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Point Crab House - Westminster

No reviews yet

Family owned crab house providing the heaviest crabs and freshest seafood in Maryland. Text CRABS to 86677 to be the first to hear about our special deals and follow us on Facebook for our weekly specials!

Blue Bistro & Catering

No reviews yet

Full service restaurant/deli with catering.

Lost Lion

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston