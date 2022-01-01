VANA
Come in and enjoy!
1440 South Tryon Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1440 South Tryon Street
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Charlotte Beer Garden
Come in and enjoy!
Ruby Sunshine
Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.
Ilios Crafted Greek
Come in and enjoy!
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
Dine In, Curbside, and Take out available Dinner Menu is available Tuesday - Sunday 5PM - kitchen close
Brunch Menu available 10AM - 3PM Saturday & Sunday