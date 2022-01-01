Go
Toast

VANA

Come in and enjoy!

1440 South Tryon Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (508 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1440 South Tryon Street

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Charlotte Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ruby Sunshine

No reviews yet

Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.

Ilios Crafted Greek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

Dine In, Curbside, and Take out available Dinner Menu is available Tuesday - Sunday 5PM - kitchen close
Brunch Menu available 10AM - 3PM Saturday & Sunday

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston