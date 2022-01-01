Go
Toast

Vans Burgers

Small town friendly atmosphere with 10
wide screen TV's! Specialize in hamburgers. Fresh ground beef daily. Everything made fresh to order. Full Bar...Beer, Wine, Mixed Beverages.

411 E. Magnolia St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

25 piece Bone-In Wings$31.25
Fried to perfection tossed in flavor of choice
16 piece Bone-In Wings$20.00
Fried to perfection tossed in flavor of choice
Pirate Ship Sub$7.49
Ham, salami & cheese with mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion, on a hoagie served HOT or COLD with chips
The Club$7.49
Ham, cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato stacked 3 layers high on Texas Toast served with chips
Treasure Chest$9.49
Mozzarella sticks, jalapeno bombers, onion rings, fried mushrooms & fries
8 piece Bone-In Wings$10.00
Fried to perfection tossed in flavor of choice
Sweet Tea$2.79
Grilled Cheese$4.49
Not 1 but 2 slices of American cheese on Texas Toast
Fried Mushrooms$6.99
Fresh hand battered mushrooms
Sweet tater fries$3.99
Shoestring cut sweet potato fries
See full menu

Location

411 E. Magnolia St

Mathis TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

South Texas DQ

No reviews yet

DQ where you get hot eats and cool treats!

South Texas DQ

No reviews yet

DQ where you get hot eats and cool treats!

Updog Pizza

No reviews yet

Updog strives to bring fresh, great tasting pizza to Odem and the surrounding communities. Detroit Style, Traditional Pizza, and Calzones. Our restaurant is run almost exclusively by current and former students of the Odem High School Culinary Arts classes. Come by and see what we've learned!

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston