Van's Pig Stands - Highland St, Shawnee, OK

Open today 4:00 AM - 11:00 PM

717 East Highland Street

Shawnee, OK 74801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

717 East Highland Street, Shawnee OK 74801

Directions

Gallery

Map

Van's Pig Stands - Highland St, Shawnee, OK

orange starNo Reviews

