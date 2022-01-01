Go
Vaquero Taquero

Tacos. Comunidad. Cultura.
512.366.5578

104 E. 31st

Popular Items

Bean And Cheese$3.00
Bacon Egg and Cheese$3.00
Quesadilla Bistec$4.87
Bistec$3.92
Flame grilled Beef Steak
Topped with Avocado sauce, Red salsa, onions and cilantro
Nopales$3.69
VEGETERIAN. Cactus sautéed in salsa macha, with
Corn, toppings : red salsa, avocado salsa
Cilantro , onions and queso fresco
Al Pastor$3.92
Marinated pork flamed grilled off the trompo, topped with green salsa, avocado sauce, onions, cilantro, pineapple
Tinga de Pollo$3.69
Pulled chicken cooked in tomato/chipotle sauce , toppings: table cream, cilantro, pickled red onions
Quesadilla Al Pastor$4.87
Potato Egg N Cheese$3.00
Chicken Mole$3.69
Mole sauce, shredded chicken, rice, topped with toasted sesame seeds
Location

104 E. 31st

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
