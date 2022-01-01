Vaqueros Spokane Valley

Go
Popular Items

Fiesta Platter$54.99
2 Cheese Quesadillas
6 Taquitos Rancheros
8 Taquitos
7 Small Chimichangas -Beef/Cheese
6 Ground Beef Tacos
Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Includes chips and salsa.
Salsa$2.25
Chips$4.00
Carne Asada Tacos (ST)$15.95
Four Carne Asada street tacos prepared with onions, cilantro and limes. Served with rice and refried beans.
8. Two Enchiladas$12.99
Two enchiladas prepared with your choices of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
Vaqueros Burrito$14.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and with rice and refried beans inside. Topped with our special burrito sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions sour cream and guacamole.
20. Chimichanga$14.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
Vaqueros Nachos$13.95
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
Burrito Loco Azado$18.95
Crazy Donkey! Flour tortilla filled with our thin Carne Asada skirt steak, rice, refried beans and topped with our mild sauce, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Also served with rice and refried beans on the side.
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Served with rice and refried beans.
Location

16208 E. Indiana Ave.

Spokane Valley WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
