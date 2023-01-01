Go
A map showing the location of VARA Juice - Oak Park - VARA Juice -Oak Park View gallery

VARA Juice - Oak Park - VARA Juice -Oak Park

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

25254 Greenfield Road

Oak Park, MI 48237

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

25254 Greenfield Road, Oak Park MI 48237

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Cat - Oak Park
orange starNo Reviews
25298 Greenfield Road Oak Park, MI 48237
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Oak Park
orange star4.3 • 1,518
24740 Greenfield Rd Oak Park, MI 48237
View restaurantnext
Oak Park Social
orange star4.0 • 33
14691 W Eleven Mile Rd Oak Park, MI 48237
View restaurantnext
Casa Amado
orange starNo Reviews
2705 Coolidge Hwy Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Southfield
orange star4.2 • 354
19355 W 10 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48075
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Berkley
orange starNo Reviews
2972 Coolidge Highway Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oak Park

Wing Snob - Oak Park
orange star4.3 • 1,518
24740 Greenfield Rd Oak Park, MI 48237
View restaurantnext
Oak Park Social
orange star4.0 • 33
14691 W Eleven Mile Rd Oak Park, MI 48237
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Oak Park

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (208 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

VARA Juice - Oak Park - VARA Juice -Oak Park

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston