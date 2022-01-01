Go
Vitamin Juice image
Juice & Smoothies

VARA Juice

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3673 15 mile rd

sterling Heights, MI 48310

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Cocktail Dream$5.49
Ice cream on the bottom as the first layer. the 2nd layer it's a mix of strawberry, mango Peach and orange.
PinkBurst$5.49
Pomango Passion$6.43
Pomegranate Seeds as the first layer, 2nd layer Strawberry banana smoothie, 3rd Layer Mango smoothie
Avocado with mango$6.49
Pomegranate Juice$5.49
Pine Colada$5.49
Watermelon$5.49
VARA Juice$5.49
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )
Orange Juice$5.99
Fruit Cup$6.43
All fruit mix into one cup and also it comes with strawberry and mango smoothies and on the top Ricotta cheese
See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

3673 15 mile rd, sterling Heights MI 48310

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Eat Lebanese

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NKD Pizza

No reviews yet

Shamelessly good, all natural pizza!

The Pita Post

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

Wing Snob

No reviews yet

Yeah, we sell wings. Can't decide between traditional or boneless? Order it "50/50" and we'll split them up for you! Not in the mood for wings? How about some chicken tenders? Going the veggie route? Try our cauli-wings! Pair up your wing choice with one of five flavored fries options. Add a side of veggies, coleslaw or sweet cornbread, choose a dipping sauce and then end it all with a slice of gourmet cheesecake as your reward for the day.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

VARA Juice

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston