Varenyk House
Come in and enjoy!
6714 Fresh Pond Rd
Location
6714 Fresh Pond Rd
Ridgewood NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Burger City
BEST BURGERS IN TOWN!
Mano's Pizzeria
Quality in Queens! Where our main focus is serving you the best pizza. Come in and enjoy!
Plein Air
Plein Air is a Ridgewood neighborhood cafe inspired by the flavors of Southern France and Northern Italy. Open for breakfast, lunch and weekend dinner hours.
Cream Ridgewood
Great Food, Great Drinks and Great Vibes, we live by our slogan and we continue to make Cream Ridgewood the place to dine and vibe.